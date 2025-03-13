Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Barclays

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $600.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

SAIA opened at $370.19 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

