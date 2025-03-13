WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 199.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

