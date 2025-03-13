Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2029 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.84, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $5,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

