HC Wainwright Lowers Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $10.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

NUVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $755.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 623,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 283,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.