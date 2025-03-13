Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Karman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $30.06 on Monday. Karman has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

