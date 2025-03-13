Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Aardvark Therapeutics

NASDAQ AARD opened at $10.14 on Monday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

In other news, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,800. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Sun bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

