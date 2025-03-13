Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $15.26 on Monday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,427,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Paysafe by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

