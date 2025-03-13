Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gogo has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $874.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gogo stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

