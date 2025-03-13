Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

