Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
