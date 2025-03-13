Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 24.5 %
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.06 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $394,279.60, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
