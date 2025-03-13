Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.