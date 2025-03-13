Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $10.90 on Monday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Mannatech Company Profile
