StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VTVT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.07. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

