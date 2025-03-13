Alumis’ (ALMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALMS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Alumis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALMS

Alumis Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALMS stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.