Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
AVGR opened at $0.47 on Monday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Avinger Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.