SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE SIF opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.26. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of SIFCO Industries worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.