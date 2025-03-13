Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.
