Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,500.00 at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,945.23 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,005.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,868.20.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total transaction of C$4,739,220.14. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111 shares of company stock worth $232,454. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

