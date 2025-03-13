Insider Buying: Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Buys 76 Shares of Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.72 ($194.16).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Peter Duffy bought 78 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($194.22).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Peter Duffy acquired 78 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($194.22).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.41. Mony Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Mony Group ( LON:MONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

