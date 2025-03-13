Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 82,200 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £26,304 ($34,112.31).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Thomas Spain acquired 46,400 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £14,848 ($19,255.61).

On Thursday, February 20th, Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £55,177.92 ($71,557.41).

On Monday, February 10th, Thomas Spain sold 17,965 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £4,311.60 ($5,591.49).

On Friday, February 7th, Thomas Spain sold 218,255 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £48,016.10 ($62,269.61).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thomas Spain sold 45,576 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £11,394 ($14,776.29).

On Thursday, January 30th, Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,853.07).

On Monday, January 27th, Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £26,361.28 ($34,186.59).

On Monday, January 20th, Thomas Spain sold 38,690 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £9,285.60 ($12,042.02).

On Thursday, December 19th, Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £81,018 ($105,068.08).

On Friday, December 13th, Thomas Spain sold 27,341 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £6,561.84 ($8,509.71).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.28. The company has a market cap of £41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.54).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

