Lazydays (GORV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

