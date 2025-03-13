Share Repurchase Program Initiated by Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Board of Directors

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sezzle Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $237.34 on Thursday. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $477.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.56.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (up from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

