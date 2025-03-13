StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

