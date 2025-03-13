John Christopher Morgan Sells 18,262 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 18,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($40.46), for a total value of £569,774.40 ($738,911.17).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,568.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.99. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2,170 ($28.14) and a one year high of GBX 3,970 ($51.48).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Sindall Group plc will post 238.9649924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.