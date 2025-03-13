Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. 7,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,091% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Concierge Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

