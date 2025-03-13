Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 19,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

