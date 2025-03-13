Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

