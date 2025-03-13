BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.68 and last traded at C$18.63. 101,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 181,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.52.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.60.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.