Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

