iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.69. 105,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 167,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 3,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 199.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

