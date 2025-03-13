Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 61,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 112,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

