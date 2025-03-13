RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €31.55 ($34.29) and last traded at €31.08 ($33.78). Approximately 2,450,007 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.89 ($33.58).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

