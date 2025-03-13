Head to Head Comparison: Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -33.02% -24.23% -13.30% Iveda Solutions -61.38% -64.43% -43.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snowflake and Iveda Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $3.63 billion 13.89 -$836.10 million ($3.87) -39.43 Iveda Solutions $5.31 million 1.23 -$3.23 million ($1.62) -1.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.1% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Snowflake and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 1 8 30 1 2.78 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Snowflake presently has a consensus price target of $202.92, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Snowflake has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snowflake beats Iveda Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

