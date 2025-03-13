Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 2,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and a PE ratio of 21.50.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harbor Active Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF ( NYSEARCA:SMLL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 37.12% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

