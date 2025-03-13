Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

About Croghan Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.