K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 231,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

K2 Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.84.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

Further Reading

