FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.81 and last traded at $68.10. 20,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 35,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 218.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

