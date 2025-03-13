London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.12 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.12 ($0.11). 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 18,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.00 and a beta of 0.09.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

