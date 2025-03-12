Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 21,732 shares changing hands.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

