Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.35 and traded as low as $24.20. Hitachi shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 496,619 shares trading hands.

Hitachi Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

