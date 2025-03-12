Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.59 and traded as low as $42.65. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 10,064 shares.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $246.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,439 shares in the company, valued at $17,751,316. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.
