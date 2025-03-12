James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.11 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.46). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.28), with a volume of 38,190 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.86) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 375 ($4.86) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 2.8 %

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £171.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.87.

