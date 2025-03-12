DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 517,240 shares changing hands.

DCI Advisors Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.86. The firm has a market cap of £49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

