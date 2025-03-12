SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.35. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 66,820 shares changing hands.

SPAR Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in SPAR Group by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 154,873 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the third quarter worth $196,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.