Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.39 and traded as high as C$30.46. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.11, with a volume of 541,320 shares changing hands.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

