Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.35 and traded as low as $127.81. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 24,851 shares traded.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.