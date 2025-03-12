Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 161,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $722.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.25.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
