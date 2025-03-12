Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.10. Netlist shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,148,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

