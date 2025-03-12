International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.48 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 326.90 ($4.24). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 29,720,924 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.45) to GBX 250 ($3.24) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.79) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.15).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 4.8 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.43.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.