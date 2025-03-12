CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.92 and traded as high as $77.99. CVR Partners shares last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 33,087 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAN

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 121.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.77 per share, with a total value of $186,785.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,216 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,614.32. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,133 shares of company stock worth $2,245,547 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,868,000 after acquiring an additional 174,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.